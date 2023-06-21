Profile Updation on GeM Portal: Here’s how sellers can add new products to their profile; check details

Organization Profile Update on GeM Portal: The government’s e-commerce marketplace GeM, which enables public sector units and departments to procure goods and services from MSMEs online has over 32 lakh products and 2.59 lakh services available for procurement. The portal has processed 1.56 crore orders worth Rs 4.39 lakh crore. MSMEs have to register as sellers to participate in a bid on the portal and upload or list their products or services on the marketplace. After registering on the platform, sellers can also later add new products they would want to sell on the marketplace.

However, in order to add a new product, sellers have to ensure that they have paid the ‘Caution Money’ to the platform — a one-time deposit amount. Sellers with a turnover of less than Rs 1 crore have to pay Rs 5,000 caution money while for a turnover between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore, the caution money to be paid is Rs 10,000. For sellers with a turnover of more than Rs 10 crore, the caution money required is Rs 25 crore.

Also read: Public procurement: Govt purchases from MSMEs cross Rs 4 lakh crore through GeM portal

Here’s how to add a new product you want to offer on GeM Portal?

Login to gem.gov.in with your GeM user ID and go to Catalogue > Products > Add New Offering

If you haven’t deposited the ‘Caution Money’, you will be notified on the screen to make payment to continue uploading the new product or catalogue You can pay Caution Money from the My Account section

Enter the product name or any relevant keyword to find your product category, the list of product categories matching the keywords entered will open Alternatively, you can search from the product category from the various subcategories listed on the page If you are unable to find the required category, click on ‘Click here to submit a request for creation of a new category or to suggest changes in an existing category’ towards the bottom of the page A ‘Request Management’ page will come up; select ‘Request for Category Up-dation’ from the ‘Request Type’ dropdown and upload supporting documents and click on ‘Generate Request’

Back to adding a new product, scroll down to ‘General Information’ section and select the ‘Brand’ for the product you chose above

Under ‘Clone Catalogue Specification’, fill in the catalogue ID of an existing catalogue from the same product category in the field and click on the ‘Submit’ button next to the field

You can find the catalogue ID from the product page in the field having the label ‘Product ID’

On clicking submit, all the specifications from the existing catalogue will be copied to the new catalogue

A dialogue box prompting for your consent to clone the specifications will pop up; click on ‘Submit’

Enter the required product specifications sought by the portal under the ‘Golden Parameters’ box; click on ‘Save/Proceed’ If the product as per the specification shared is available on GeM, it will appear on the next page; select the product and share details such as offer price, quantity available, etc.

If the product is available in the marketplace, it will be shown for pairing; click on ‘Choose This Item’ to pair

On pairing, the portal will skip ‘Catalogue Information’ of the form and take you to the ‘Offering Quantity and Price’ section

Select ‘Resellers’ from the ‘Selling Product As’ dropdown and enter the authorisation number, authorisation agency, authorisation date, authorisation validity

Authorisation details will be available with the product’s OEM (Original equipment manufacturer)

Enter the country name where the product is made under ‘Country of Origin’

Enter details if the product is made in India such as the percentage of India-made material used in manufacturing the product

Also read: GeM organizes district-level workshops for buyers and sellers across Uttar Pradesh

Enter the product ‘MRP’ and upload ‘MRP Documents’ such as the photo of the product package or product brochure

Enter the ‘Offer Price’ at which you want to sell including tax and duties after deducting the discount you want to offer

Offer Price must be at least 10 per cent lower than MRP

Select states where you can deliver the product and enter stock volume or maximum quantity of products you can deliver in 15 days

Enter the minimum quantity of product per order for the buyer to place the order and ‘Lead Time for Direct Purchase’; click on ‘Save/Proceed’

The ‘Product Specification’ page will open which will seek information specific to the product under three sections – General, Constructional, Certifications

Towards the end of the page, upload a document of OEM authorisation. This could be a GST invoice, BIS certificate, etc., and click on ‘Save/Proceed’

Under ‘Upload Images’, upload three images to show the front, side/top/back, and interior/close-up view of the product and click on ‘Save/Proceed’

Check ‘Review Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Publish’

You will see a message ‘Catalogue created successfully, will be published on approval’ on the screen. The product will be uploaded after a review by the GeM’s team

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises