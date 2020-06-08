MSMEs flock to govt’s new portal Champions for grievances; this many complaints resolved

The portal is to make small units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, support and handholding them, said MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Technology for MSMEs: MSME grievance portal — Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength (Champions) launched last month has resolved over 16,000 MSME grievances filed, according to MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. “As per the eight-day-old data from the portal, which was launched on May 9, 20,461 grievances were received out of which 16,019 grievances have been resolved,” Gadkari said in a video conference with the members of The Institute of the Company Secretaries of India on Monday. Grievances filed either on the government’s Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) or any other portal of the MSME Ministry are automatically pulled into the Champions portal. The portal was formally launched by PM Modi on June 1 to resolve issues around finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions etc.

Gadkari added that the portal is to make smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, support and handholding them. “This is bound to be successful because it will create a huge repository of data about challenges around marketing, funding, export, government payments, banks etc. faced by MSMEs. Over a period of time it will create an artificial intelligence kind of a thing where we would know, for example, in which state MSMEs face more problems related to credit and against which institution,” Rajiv Chawla, Chairman at the MSME association — IamSMEofIndia told Financial Express Online. Chawla was part of the video conference on Monday. The association represents over 5,000 MSMEs.

The grievances filed on the Champions portal are routed problem-wise to concerned branch/bureau/office heads under the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days. The matter “should not remain inconclusive after seven days” AK Sharma, MSME Secretary had said in a note launching the trial version of the Champions portal on May 9. For unresolved complaints, the “top leadership of the MSME Ministry” will “pro-actively take (them) up,” Sharma had said. However, “the point is at what stage the government considers the problem to be solved is important to understand. If the loop is closed and let’s say the bank gives a reply to MSMEs on credit query and MSME agrees, then it can be considered solved,” said Chawla.