MSMEs bet big on PM Modi’s Champions portal as number of complaints resolved jumps 3X

Technology for MSMEs: The national portal for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength (Champions) — to register their grievances around finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions etc. has started to gain traction. In around five weeks since launch, the portal has resolved nearly 50,000 complaints filed by MSMEs, according to MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. In a video conference with the members of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) – Dubai-based representative organization of Indian companies and professionals – Gadkari, stressing on the ease of doing business, said that the government is “getting a good response (from Champions portal). At least 50,000 grievances we have resolved.”

This indicated over 3X jump in the number of grievances resolved in around past 15 days. Gadkari, last Monday, in a webinar with the members of the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India had said that “as per the eight-day-old data (end of May 2020) from the portal, which was launched on May 9, 20,461 grievances were received out of which 16,019 grievances have been resolved.”

“Over a period of time, it will create an artificial intelligence kind of a thing where we would know, for example, in which state MSMEs face more problems related to credit and against which institution,” Rajiv Chawla, Chairman at the MSME association — IamSMEofIndia had told Financial Express Online. Champions portal was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1. The portal routes complaints by MSMEs grievance-wise to concerned branch/bureau/office heads under the MSME Ministry to attend them within three days. Launching the trial version of the portal last month, MSME Secretary AK Sharma in a note said that the grievance “should not remain inconclusive after seven days” of filing. For unresolved complaints, the “top leadership of the MSME Ministry” will “pro-actively take (them) up,” he added.