Now AI, ML to help resolve MSME grievances as govt integrates deeptech into Champions portal

The MSME ministry had tied up with Intel over the past five months to help it integrate AI and ML into Champions portal.

Technology for MSMEs: MSME Ministry on Wednesday integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to its online grievance resolution portal Champions to get “social media insights relating to MSME”, “know the pulse of entire MSME sector without stakeholders going to the portal”, “know emotions of people involved with or dependent on MSMEs in real-time” and more, according to a ministry’s statement. Launched in June, Champions portal acts as a single-window portal for issues related to MSMEs around finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions etc. particularly due to the Covid impact faced by small businesses.

The ministry had tied up with technology company Intel over the past five months to help it implement AI and ML. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the entire concept and scope analysis and design have been done in-house in the Ministry with the help of NIC and under the guidance of the local team of Intel. The ministry added that “AI has started giving the MSME Ministry social media insights relating to MSMEs for its policy action through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Blogs, Forums and online news which were not available to us on a holistic basis.”

Also read: Ditching marketplaces? E-shoppers, sellers transact more on brands’ own websites than e-retailers

Also, the data analytics could be shared as real-time bases live data links with the teams at Central (Hub level) and spokes of Champions control rooms across India, it added. “This input and intervention will enhance our information resources on the one hand and free our human resources on the other,” an officer at MSME Ministry said as per the statement. Going ahead in the second phase of technology implementation, the ministry it would focus on enhancing the performance of control rooms and officers through AI-enabled chatbots for faster response to the query of portal users and giving real-time detailed analytics across the entire workflow of its single window system.

The portal had redressed 18,723 grievances as on September 9, 2020, Gadkari had said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha last month. This was up 16.8 per cent in the number of complaints resolved from 16,019 in May.