National Biopharma Mission supporting more than 150 organizations and 30 MSMEs: Science Minister Jitendra Singh

Technology for MSMEs: Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that the National Biopharma Mission is supporting 101 projects across India, including over 150 organizations and 30 MSMEs, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In his written statement, the MoS stated the National Biopharma mission has sanctioned projects to 30 MSMEs, to support affordable product development. The MSMEs working in the field have benefited from the shared facilities, clinical trial networks, and Technology Transfer Offices.

The National Biopharma Mission is a mission of Academia-Industry collaboration, promoting the development of critical Biopharmaceutical, under the mission “Innovate in India (i3),” supporting Biotech and accelerating inclusive innovation. The mission is supported and supervised by the Department of Biotechnology, being implemented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The mission focused on the development of biopharmaceuticals like vaccines and Biosimilars, medical devices and diagnostics, has established 11 shared facilities provided to MSMEs and start-ups for providing them with testing, validating and manufacturing facilities. The functional facilities include GCLP labs for vaccine characterization, GLP labs for analytical testing of biosimilars, and cGMP manufacturing and process development labs.

The Mission has been supporting the development of Vaccine candidates (15) for Cholera, Influenza, Dengue, Chikungunya, Pneumococcal disease, COVID-19 and related technologies (4); Biosimilar products and related technologies (21) for Diabetes, Rheumatological and ophthalmic diseases, Cancer; Medical Devices & Diagnostics (29) including devices for imaging, pumps for dialysis, endoscopes, bone implants, MRI scanners and diagnostics for COVID 19.

According to the written reply of the MoS, the mission provides employment opportunities to 1065 individuals, including 304 scientists/researchers. Under the skill development program, the program has developed 46 training modules, in the areas such as bio-therapeutics characterization, sero-surveillance, bioethics, environmental health, and safety. The program trains over 7,000 individuals.

