MSME ministry invites bids from CPSEs to procure machines, equipment for its technology centres

Technology for MSMEs: The Office of the Development Commissioner (DC) under the MSME ministry, which assists the latter in formulating, coordinating, implementing and monitoring different MSME policies, is looking to purchase various plant & machinery and equipment for its technology centres (TCs) under the Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP). In a request for proposal (RfP) last week, the DC office invited tenders from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) — having experience in procurement and contract management for goods — for procurement of equipment under the World Bank-assisted TCSP.

“The major portion of goods to be procured include machinery, plant & equipment with due installation, commissioning, training, warranty, annual maintenance services etc.,” as per RfP document. The last date for submission of bids is April 20, 2023.

Apart from procurement of equipment, the programme also involves providing technical support to TCs, earlier known as Tool Rooms, working as autonomous bodies under the MSME ministry. The DC office currently operates 18 TCs, established between 1967 and 1999, and is establishing 15 new TCs under the programme.

Out of 18 TCs, 10 provide technological support to industries through the design and manufacture of tools, precision components, moulds, dies, etc., while the remaining eight TCs provide technical services to develop and upgrade technologies, processes and products to MSMEs apart from training in the specific product categories such as forging & foundry, electronics, electrical measuring instruments, fragrance & flavour, glass, footwear & sports goods, according to the MSME ministry’s FY23 annual report.

However, even with the increased network of 33 TCs ahead, large numbers of MSMEs will remain unserved, minister of state in the MSME ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma had informed Lok Sabha in August last year. “Hence, to further increase the reach of the TCs, the Establishment of New Technology Centres/Extension Centres scheme was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) (in November 2018) to establish 20 new TCs and 100 Extension Centres.”

The total outlay of the scheme was initially Rs 6,000 crore with a validity up to March 31, 2022 but was extended further in July last year to FY25-26 with a revised outlay of Rs 3,500 crore (Rs 2,500 crore for TCs and Rs 1,000 crore for extension centres.

