MSME Min Narayan Rane: Work done for MSMEs good but I’m not satisfied, I don’t like people who are slow

Out of 18 centres, 10 provide technological support to industries through the design and manufacturing of tools, precision components, moulds, dies, etc.

Technology for MSMEs: MSME Minister Narayan Rane has called for increasing the number of technology centres for MSMEs in the country and also for accelerating the time taken for their construction currently. Inaugurating the technology centre in Rohtak, Haryana recently from the office of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Mumbai, Rane told officials that the completion of technology centres, which currently takes up to eight years, should not take that much time. “The work we have done in different areas for MSMEs is good but the speed of work should be improved. I’m not satisfied with this. I don’t like people who are slow,” the minister said.

Based on the MSME Ministry’s data, construction of 15 new technology centres and upgradation of existing centres were to be done by March 2021, however, new upcoming centres at Durg, Bengaluru, Baddi, Sitarganj (Uttarakhand), Imphal, Ernakulam, Greater Noida, etc., were yet to see overall completion as of April 5, 2021, the data from MSME Dashboard revealed. “As per our population of around 135 crores, we have to look at how many tech centres we need for training the youth. I think the number of centres is less and should be increased. Development of our country should be speedy and hence in two years, the work (of setting up new centres) should be completed. Engineering students should be trained and prepared through these centres,” said Rane.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

According to the MSME Ministry’s 2020-21 annual report, 18 technology centers had provided training to 2.73 lakh trainees, supported 43,563 units, and earned revenue of Rs 350.96 crore. These centres have been set up as autonomous bodies of the ministry and work on self-sustainable basis for meeting their operating expenses. Four centres have been set up through bilateral collaboration of Germany, and three with cooperation of Denmark. Out of 18 centres, 10 provide technological support to industries through the design and manufacturing of tools, precision components, moulds, dies, etc. The other eight centres are for product-specific support to MSMEs apart from training in the specific product groups such as forging and foundry, electronics, electrical measuring instruments, fragrance and flavour, glass, footwear and sports goods.

“The information and awareness about technology centres should be conveyed to people for them to benefit. The more technology centres we have, the more youth can be trained,” Rane added. According to the minister, the new centre at Rohtak will train over 8,400 trainees annually.