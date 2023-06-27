MSME Day 2023: Narayan Rane announces app for geo-tagging of MSME clusters; releases Rs 400 cr PMEGP subsidy

World MSME Day 27th June 2023: MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday announced the MSME Geo-Tagging app to log geo-coordinates — latitude and longitude of the physical location of cluster projects under MSE Cluster Development Programme (CDP) and development and facilitation offices (DFOs) of the ministry, testing centres, and technology centres during the first phase of its application. This is expected to facilitate ease in monitoring and implementation of cluster projects for better management and transparency.

The app will be able to capture on-site images of organisations, infrastructure and facilities and users will be able to get office-specific information by pinning a geo-point over the map in the app, said Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME Ministry said in a presentation at the Udyami Bharat event organised to commemorate the MSME Day 2023.

Geo-tagged specific images will help in understanding the status of projects as well as inputs for the approval process and the data collected will be shared with the PM Gati Shakti portal, said Dr Rajneesh.

The MSME ministry’s cluster development programme MSE-CDP aims to strengthen capacity building for MSEs through Common Facility Center (CFC) projects and Infrastructure Development (IDs) projects. Implemented since 2003, the total projects approved so far under the initiative stood at 557 including 222 projects pertaining to the setting up of CFCs and 335 projects for Infrastructure Development (ID), out of which 92 CFCs and 200 ID projects have been completed, as per data from the MSME Dashboard.

Meanwhile, during the event, Rane also launched MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0 for women entrepreneurs and digitally transferred Rs 400 crore of margin money subsidy to 10,075 PMEGP (Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme) beneficiaries.

Launched in 2008 and implemented by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), PMEGP provides credit up to Rs 50 lakh (increased from earlier up to Rs 25 lakh) to aspiring entrepreneurs for launching their new manufacturing units and up to Rs 20 lakh (from Rs 10 lakh earlier) for new service units. The scheme was also extended over the 15th Finance Commission Cycle from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 13,554.42 crore.

In FY23, 85,167 projects or units, generating 6.8 lakh employment, were extended Rs 2722 crore in subsidy, data from MSME Dashboard showed.

