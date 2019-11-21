Forget combating cyber attacks, SMEs spending more time just to evaluate threats due to this reason

47 per cent of small and mid-size businesses claimed that differentiating between generic and advanced cyber attacks is turning tougher for them.

Technology for MSMEs: Even as the majority of Indian MSMEs are yet to fully adopt digital technologies, lack of awareness and understanding about data security is often a big spoiler for their growth ambitions. In fact, 47 per cent of small and mid-size businesses claimed that differentiating between generic and advanced cyber attacks is turning tougher for them, according to a survey of IT ‘decision-makers’ at these firms by cybersecurity company Kaspersky. This means that experts instead of dedicating their time understanding and responding to the most dangerous security threats have to focus on evaluating various suspicious files.

“This could be even more challenging, as larger SMBs and small enterprises face an IT security talent shortage, so all the responsibilities of managing security fall on the shoulders of IT departments,” Kaspersky said in a statement. However, small businesses face almost the same kind of threats including advanced attacks that established businesses are also prone to. Importantly, the percentage of SMBs witnessing data breaches this year have also increased to 48 per cent from 46 per cent in 2018, the cybersecurity company had said earlier in a survey. Among MSMEs, the increase in data breaches was highest in micro-units at 6 per cent — 30 per cent to 36 per cent between 2018 and 2019.

“Small businesses don’t even know where their services are hosted and what is the data. They complain about their website not opening or they are not able to access their email. They are not able to realise the threat,” cybersecurity expert Rakshit Tandon, who get minimum 10-15 complaints of such attacks from SMEs in a month about email and website breach, had told Financial Express Online.

Kaspersky recently launched its new product Kaspersky Sandbox to help businesses fend off advanced threats that might not be detected by endpoint protection platforms (software tools that enable safety of endpoint devices such as smartphones, laptops, printers, etc.) that otherwise requires experienced analysts to crack and solve for these threats. “Smaller companies can rarely afford to hire and retain such talent,” said Sergey Martsynkyan, Head, B2B Product Marketing, Kaspersky. The Sandbox, he added, can solve this issue automatically without the need to hire IT security specialists.