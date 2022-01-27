Microsoft launches initiative for SMBs to acquire digital skills for tech adoption

Technology for MSMEs: Centralising all its relevant skill-building resources, the initiative is built on the company’s global skills initiative that Microsoft said had helped close to three million people in India acquire digital skills during the pandemic.

Technology for MSMEs: In order to enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) with digital skills, Microsoft India on Thursday launched a skilling initiative for enterprises to learn new ways to use technology for greater customer engagement, efficiency and agility. Centralising all its relevant skill-building resources, the initiative is built on the company’s global skills initiative that Microsoft said had helped close to three million people in India acquire digital skills during the pandemic. “Digital tools are essential to helping SMBs respond to changes in the market, streamline their organizations, protect against threats and plan for long-term business resiliency. However, a lack of employee skills has been among the biggest challenges for SMBs in responding to the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

“SMBs have been at the forefront of our country’s economic rebuilding following the pandemic and are facing immense pressure to keep up with the dramatic shift in how we work and live. It is critical that they are equipped with the skills that can help them develop long-term strategies for their business and reimagine new paths for their success. By providing these skill-building resources, we are fulfilling our commitment to creating an inclusive economy and helping SMBs transform and thrive,” said Harish Vellat, Country Head – Small, Medium & Corporate Business, Microsoft India.

Under the programme, SMBs can access digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. Through Microsoft’s resource hub, SMBs can explore expertise, technical training, online workshops, and best practices, and earn Microsoft certifications on technical learning paths, the company added.

In 2020, Microsoft had announced Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs to adopt cloud solutions and recover post-Covid. The solution brought together offerings across Azure and Modern Workplace to help SMBs with access to remote working solutions, disaster recovery, and security with device management and threat protection. Importantly, the market for technology providers and enablers in helping SMBs adopt digital solutions is likely to grow at around 25 per cent CAGR from an estimated $30 billion in 2019 to around $85 billion in 2024, according to a Zinnov report.