IT security firm Check Point launches products for SMEs as cyberattacks on small businesses grow

Check Point launched products for SMEs to enable protection against ‘fifth generation’ cyberattacks.

Technology for MSMEs: Software multinational Check Point, which offers cybersecurity solutions globally, has launched new products for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to enable protection against ‘fifth generation’ cyberattacks that are large scale attacks on multiple systems of IT infrastructure such as cloud, virtual machines, networks, endpoint devices etc. Cyber attacks are among the key challenges faced by small businesses even as 48 per cent SMBs saw instances of a data breach in their businesses up from 46 per cent last year, a survey report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said recently.

Check Point launched the 1500 series security gateways powered by the industry’s most advanced security management software, the company said in a statement announcing the launch. The gateways include multi-layered protection from known threats and zero-day attacks (cyber attacks occurring on the same day when the vulnerability is detected in software).

“Small businesses don’t even know where their services are hosted and what is the data. They complain about their website not opening or they are not able to access their email. They are not able to realise the threat. They take security for granted. Even PM has said that data is the new gold but businesses are not taking it seriously,” cybersecurity expert Rakshit Tandon who get minimum 10-15 complaints of such attacks from SMEs in a month about email and website breach had told Financial Express Online earlier.

2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report claimed that 43 per cent of those who suffered breaches were small businesses while 63 per cent of attempts to breach data against SMBs succeeded. The impact on business due to such attacks can also be severe exceeding $1 million, a Ponemon Institute report said.

While SMBs have been crucial to the growth of countries globally “but (SMBs) often lack the resources to fully protect themselves against today’s advanced cyber-threats,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management, Check Point.