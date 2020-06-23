  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amid China boycott calls, govt mandates GeM sellers to mention products’ Country of Origin

By: |
Published: June 23, 2020 12:39 PM

Technology for MSMEs: Sellers have been warned that for products already listed on GeM, the Country of Origin should be updated, failing which those products shall be pulled down from the marketplace.

The government has been promoting ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through the GeM portal.

Technology for MSMEs: Amid growing chorus in India to ban import and use of Chinese goods, the government on Tuesday made it mandatory for sellers to mention the Country of Origin to sell goods on its Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Moreover, sellers have been warned that for products already listed on GeM, the Country of Origin should be updated, failing which those products shall be pulled down from the marketplace.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

MSME
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Amid China boycott calls govt mandates GeM sellers to mention products Country of Origin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple says it will let developers challenge its app review guidelines
2India’s crude steel output falls 39 pc to 5.8 MT in May
3SMBs must amp up businesses with digital maturity; why cloud technology is a good start