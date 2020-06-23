Amid China boycott calls, govt mandates GeM sellers to mention products’ Country of Origin

Technology for MSMEs: Sellers have been warned that for products already listed on GeM, the Country of Origin should be updated, failing which those products shall be pulled down from the marketplace.
Technology for MSMEs: Amid growing chorus in India to ban import and use of Chinese goods, the government on Tuesday made it mandatory for sellers to mention the Country of Origin to sell goods on its Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Moreover, sellers have been warned that for products already listed on GeM, the Country of Origin should be updated, failing which those products shall be pulled down from the marketplace.
