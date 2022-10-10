Government initiatives such as ONDC and GeM rely heavily on AI: Piyush Goyal

Technology for MSMEs: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday said government initiatives like Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Government eMarketplace (GeM) rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI).

The Minister was speaking at the 3rd edition of Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards in Delhi. He added, AI is playing an indispensable role across different sectors and businesses including auto sector and manufacturing units.

“Whether it’s our effort to take e-commerce into government procurement through the government e-marketplace or whether it’s our effort to democratize e-commerce through the open network for digital commerce, all of these initiatives rest on the platform of artificial intelligence,” Goyal said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five commitments (Panch Pran), Goyal said that AI will help us in our journey to bring economic stability and reach the target of making India a developed nation by 2047. “I cannot think of any item in our day-to-day life where AI cannot play a role whether it is our farmers, whether it’s our fishermen, whether it is our manufacturing units, the auto sector which has now started engaging with AI in a big way,” he highlighted.

Referring to the Make in India programme, he said that if we start developing products in India, we will become the factory of the world providing both equipment and technology given the huge talent pool that we have in India. “The country’s workforce will help in exploring newer ways to take artificial intelligence in every single sector of economic activity, helping us in engaging with quality both in production of goods and provision of services,” he said.

Further, he highlighted that artificial intelligence is here to stay as we all work to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years, the Amrit Kaal. India is going to emerge as the hub of the artificial intelligence revolution across the world, Goyal added.

Earlier in September, the minister said adoption of new technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning and upskilling of the workforce are must to meet the needs of Industry 4.0.