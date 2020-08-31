Flipkart’s B2B marketplace for kiranas, small sellers now operational; begins serving these cities

Flipkart Wholesale has started operations in Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru as of now. Image: Reuters

Technology for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched operations of its business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for kiranas and small sellers – Flipkart Wholesale. The launch comes over a month after Flipkart had announced the new marketplace while notifying the acquisition of Walmart India’s wholesale business that operates 28 Best Price cash and carry wholesale stores offering nearly 5,000 items. Flipkart Wholesale is “now serving Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru,” the website read. While Flipkart had said that it will begin with the pilot service for the grocery and fashion categories, the marketplace has started with fashion as of now including men’s wear, women’s ethnic and western wear and kids’ wear. “Bulk shopping now made simpler with Flipkart Wholesale! Get the best margins on a wide range of quality products. Order now!,” read the Twitter account of Flipkart Wholesale.

Flipkart is yet to share official comments for the launch.

