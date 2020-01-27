After UP, Jharkhand, Punjab, Flipkart to add more sellers from this state; help artisans sell online

Flipkart claimed to have more than 200 million customers and more than 150 million across over 80 categories listed on its marketplace.

Technology for MSMEs: Walmart-owned Flipkart is continuing to bring onboard thousands of small sellers on its marketplace platform through its Samarth programme. After its tie-up with various state governments and government organisations of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab etc. the company on Monday announced partnering with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC) — a Gujarat government undertaking. Similar to the support being offered to artisans, craftsmen of other states, Gujarat-based micro and small artisans, weavers, etc. would be supported in setting up their business on Flipkart marketplace along with training and incubation support in terms of onboarding, seller support and warehousing to ‘eligible’ sellers.

“The handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Gujarat will now be able to use Flipkart’s platform to expand their market reach. Along with marketing their products, the artisans will also gain valuable knowledge about developments in designs, colour patterns and selling techniques from the platform,” said Mahesh Singh, Managing Director, GSHHDC.

Flipkart claimed to have more than 200 million customers and more than 150 million across over 80 categories listed on its marketplace. The company had launched its Samarth initiative in July last year targeted towards micro and small artisans selling products in small cities. This is aligned to Flipkart’s aim to bring onboard 100 million new customers from tier-II cities and beyond. “Flipkart Samarth initiative is designed to help underserved communities and boost local entrepreneurship through a transparent, efficient and cost-effective marketplace model,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

Amazon too, through its Global Selling programme, has been partnering with state government such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh etc to help artisans in these states to sell on its marketplace and export products outside India. The company has 5.5 lakh sellers in India on its platform out of which more than 60,000 are global sellers.