Cyber security: Microsoft launches new tool to defend SMBs from DDoS attacks

Technology for MSMEs: Software major Microsoft has launched Azure DDoS IP Protection, an enterprise-grade DDoS protection and a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection solution for small and medium businesses in preview on the Microsoft Azure Preview portal. The launch was announced in a company blog by Amir Dahan, Senior Product Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft.

DDoS or Distributed denial of service is a kind of attack where an attacker sends more requests to an application than the application is capable of handling. This impacts the application’s availability and its ability to service customers. Such attacks are among the biggest concerns for businesses having their applications on the cloud, said Dahan in the blog on October 19.

While large organizations have the resources needed to protect themselves, small businesses often lack the budget and qualified staff to defend against DDoS attacks. DDoS IP Protection provides SMBs the same essential capabilities as Azure DDoS Network Protection to protect their Azure resources and applications against evolving DDoS attacks.

This includes L3/L4 automatic attack detection and mitigation, metrics and alerts, mitigation flow logs, mitigation policies tuned to customer applications, and tight integration with Azure Firewall Manager, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Dahan said.

“With the DDoS IP Protection SKU, SMBs will have the flexibility to enable DDoS protection on individual public IP addresses. According to Dahan, SMBs with only a few public IP addresses to protect will benefit from this cost-effective DDoS protection option.”

DDoS IP Protection preview is currently available in select regions of America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific including west and central India. The solution can only be enabled on Public IP Standard SKU and will be made available on the Azure Portal soon.

Importantly, SMBs have often been the soft target for cybercriminals due to the lack of awareness and adoption of cyber security solutions. In fact, India is among the top countries hit by ransomware attacks with more than half targeted at the country’s small businesses, according to a recent report by the cybersecurity company NordLocker. Small businesses with an employee base of 500 are at the highest risk of ransomware attacks, accounting for around 54 per cent of total attacks from January 2020 to July 2022.

