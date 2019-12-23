Caution for small businesses: The older your PCs, the higher your productivity losses will be

The chances of old computers requiring repairs are 3.8 times higher for SMEs.

Technology for MSMEs: Running personal computers (PC), which are more than four-year-old in businesses and having older operating systems, can cost SMEs over double productivity losses vis-a-vis new computers, said a study by Microsoft and global small business IT market research firm TechAisle. The chances of old computers requiring repairs are 3.8 times higher for SMEs that can lead to a minimum loss of 132 hours worth of productive time. The study was conducted among nearly 2,000 SMEs in the Asia Pacific of which close to 43 per cent have been using PCs that are over four-year-old and running older operating systems leaving them exposed to cyber threats.

The delay in the adoption of the latest systems and technology was because of issues including perceived app incompatibility, high costs with respect to acquiring and maintaining new IT hardware and software. This makes obvious why close to two-thirds (66 per cent) of SMEs surveyed said they did not have the policy to refresh their PCs even as they didn’t focus on it actively.

In contrast, 95 per cent of SMEs said having new systems has reduced their overall maintenance costs while 83 per cent of them saw ‘higher productivity benefits’. Microsoft said in a statement citing the report. Small business, “need to recognise the value that IT investment can bring to their present and future growth. SMBs employ over 110 million people in India, significantly contributing to India’s economic growth,” said Farhana Haque, Group Director – Devices, Microsoft India.

Apart from cloud adoption, SMEs can leverage windows-as-a-Service that allows them to refresh their PCs as the service gives security patches and regular operating system updates for optimized use. Helping SMEs go digital is among the key areas that the government is encouraging for. For instance, large technology companies such as WhatsApp, Dell, Intel, HP, Vodafone Idea tied up with industry body CII and Ministry of MSME to help MSMEs with technology adoption and handhold them in its deployment at multiple industrial clusters in India. This is part of the CII’s TechSaksham project launched in August this year by MSME minister Nitin Gadkari.