Amazon, Flipkart rival CAIT’s BharatEMarket opens registration for sellers; targets this many retailers

The marketplace is targeting to onboard around 1 crore retailers “in very quick time,” said BC Bhartia, National President, CAIT. (Image: Bharatemarket.in)

Technology for MSMEs: Umbrella association for nearly 40,000 trade bodies across India representing 7 crore traders – Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has opened its upcoming e-commerce portal BharatEMarket for seller registration. The traders’ body, announcing the name of the marketplace last week, had said that the portal will be launched in a month’s time. The registration is open in brands, distributors/wholesalers, retailers, and small businesses categories that form the ‘BharatEMarket ecosystem’. The portal, which will allow consumers to buy from their nearby mom-and-pop or local shops and get orders delivered in around two hours, will take on existing e-commerce players including Amazon, Flipkart, upcoming Reliance’s JioMart and others.

The marketplace is targeting to onboard around 1 crore retailers “in very quick time,” BC Bhartia, National President, CAIT had said last week. The traders’ body has been running the pilot programme beginning from six cities including Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru. The pilot is now expanded to over 90 cities in two weeks. Khandelwal had informed that the portal already has 6,300 sellers on the platform.

Also read: Day 1 of relaxed lockdown: Amazon, Snapdeal get ‘thousands’ of orders; these products top the list

Interestingly, CAIT, which will manage and operate the marketplace, won’t charge commissions and fees from sellers and would also deliver orders without any delivery fee, unlike existing e-commerce players. Beginning with groceries, BharatEMarket will later expand to other categories. “We have never protested against e-commerce in India but against the companies indulging in malpractices and vitiating the ecosystem. We are trying to clear all that with this marketplace,” Khandelwal had said. “Indian e-commerce is a very vast market. If any entity follows the government guidelines in letter and spirit, we don’t have problems with anyone,” he added in response to JioMart’s launch.

CAIT’s e-commerce portal will launch the portal in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Also, the sellers will own shares of the portal depending on the assurance of current stock and genuine products, Sameer Vakil, CEO and Co-founder GlobalLinker had said. The business networking platform for SMEs – GlobalLinker is among the technology support providers to BharatEMarket.