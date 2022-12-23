Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) signs agreements with MSMEs to hasten commercialisation of new products

Technology for MSMEs: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) signed agreements with MSMEs for incubation of newer technologies into commercial products as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The agreements were signed to commemorate the launch of the AIC at the BARC to hasten conversion of products from research labs to the market.

The incubation agreements are signed specifically for technologies aligned with India’s global commitments of achieving Net Zero (carbon neutrality) such as access to safe drinking water, and growth of potential import substitutes for advanced and affordable healthcare in the country, said Rajesh Vatsa, Head, Public Awareness Division of the DAE (Department of Atomic Energy) in a statement.

The technologies include Alkaline Water Electrolyser for Green Hydrogen production, DC Accelerator for Wastewater Treatment, novel Gamma Monitoring, and X-Band LINAC-based X-ray source for radiotherapy machines.

AIC-BARC is introduced as one of the three projects for self-reliance of DAE and is established under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission, a flagship initiative of the union government to create and promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The launch of AIC-BARC was announced in the 2020 Budget Speech of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and will complement the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the government. Moreover, the incubation centre will help promote start-ups and other emerging businesses and create new employment opportunities for people.

As per the framework of AIC-BARC, the scientists of BARC will mentor the incubatee industries for further improvisation and development of market-ready products with the help of DAE technologies. For development work, incubatee industries will be able to access advanced laboratories at BARC.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director, BARC, representatives of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and senior members of DAE also attended the launch of the centre.