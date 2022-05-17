Amazon’s AWS launches SMB Vidyalaya for digital upskilling; expands SMB-focused software offerings

Technology for MSMEs: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, on Tuesday virtually announced a slew of new technology offerings for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The company launched an educational programme SMB Vidyalaya for the digital upskilling of small businesses through webinars covering content across over 50 modules focused on digital literacy and reach using AWS Cloud. AWS said the programme would also provide access to different resources available on its India SMBHub and AWS store on Amazon Business Marketplace along with a team of professionals to handhold SMBs in technology enablement.

SMB Vidyalaya will be available through a hybrid training model, which combines online and in-person channels. AWS said it is working with SMB-focused associations like the Noida-based World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) to create awareness about the programme through educational videos, product brochures, and webinars.

“This is a great platform where SMBs can focus on their core business and leverage it to empower their business. There is a very minimal cost to the programme so that SMBs can afford it and operate smoothly,” Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME said at the virtual event in response to a question by Financial Express Online on the programme’s cost.

“SMB Vidyalaya is designed to upscale SMBs and empower them. To make this happen, we are building a content library focused on SMBs. There are five flagship SMB courses also (including data storage and disaster recovery, website hosting, workload migration, sales forecasting, and customer engagement) that we are launching. We will continuously iterate the content and make it absolutely affordable and accessible for SMBs,” Puneet Chandok, President, AWS India, and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited added in his response to the question by Financial Express Online.

AWS also announced expanding its AWS solutions for SMBs including the Amazon Digital Suite, which is a curated set of software solutions developed with local third-party technology providers, to help SMBs digitize their operations. The suite has increased its SMB solutions from seven last year in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources to 27 now including Tally enterprise resource planning (ERP), QuickHeal antivirus, MSwipe payment acceptance merchant app etc.

AWS said it has expanded these bundled solutions to include new use cases, like defect detection and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), to meet SMBs’ needs in the manufacturing, finance, retail, and professional services sectors. AWS also incorporated systems integrator (SI) and independent software vendor (ISV) partners into its suite portfolio to help SMBs access on-demand educational videos and other resources on the updated AWS India SMBHub. Amazon will host its two-day virtual annual summit Amazon Smbhav on May 18 and 19, 2022.