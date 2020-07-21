In a first, Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India before US; products from small businesses in focus

The sale would also offer products made by “thousands of small businesses” such as artisans, women entrepreneurs, local store owners etc.

Technology for MSMEs: Amazon India is back with its two-day annual sale for Prime members – Prime Day 2020 on August 6-7 with multiple deals, discounts and product launches. Interestingly, this is for the first time that Amazon is organizing the mega sale event in India before the US. The date for Prime Day sale in the US, which is usually held in mid-July, hasn’t been announced yet. The India sale would have more than 150 Prime exclusive product launches from Small and Medium enterprises (SME) including beauty products, Ayurvedic juices vlogging accessories etc. The sale would also offer products made by “thousands of small businesses” such as artisans, women entrepreneurs, local store owners etc. part of Amazon’s initiatives including Karigar, Saheli, Launchpad and Local shops to boost traditional small sellers.

From July 23 onwards, Prime members would be able to shop for “millions of unique products offered by SMBs to get 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 200,” Amazon said in a statement. The members would also be able to get 10 per cent instant discount on Prime Day event with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards and EMI transactions. This is in addition to rewards of more than Rs 2,000 members can have on their everyday essential payments and shopping with Amazon Pay. There would be 5 per cent reward points and 5 per cent instant discount on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Also read: Flipkart strengthens fashion business; acquires stake in Flying Machine’s owner Arvind Youth Brands

“We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

The sale event would also have more than 300 new product launches from brands including Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool etc. Prime is used by more than 150 million paid users across 19 countries including India. Amazon has also gives unlimited free shipping, movies and TV shows with Prime Video, millions of songs with Prime Music, and more.