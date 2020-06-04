Now Amazon’s MSME sellers can ‘sell in Hindi’ as e-commerce company tries to emerge from Covid impact

The option for customers to shift to Hindi apart from Kannada, Telugu and Tamil is already available on Amazon

Technology for MSMEs: In an effort to improve seller experience online by removing the language barrier, Amazon India on Thursday launched its services for sellers on its Amazon seller website and mobile app in Hindi. This included registration on Amazon.in, managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics, according to a company statement. Amazon’s “hundreds of sellers”, who probably have Hindi as their native language, come from Tier-I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. These sellers switched their accounts to Hindi during the six-month testing phase.

The new initiative is part of Amazon’s “efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives” focusing on “enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace e-commerce,” said Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India. This gains significance as the company and sellers see recovery from the Covid impact on e-commerce purchases.

The option for customers to shift to Hindi apart from Kannada, Telugu and Tamil is already available on Amazon. The company said that over 50 per cent calls received by its seller support team (from its base of more than 6 lakh sellers) in the first two weeks since launch were from sellers who speak in Hindi. Amazon also has a library of 700 videos in five Indian languages to support sellers in selling online.

The Indian e-commerce market, which has been dominated by Amazon and Flipkart, saw JioMart’s entry as its latest player with Facebook’s mammoth $5.7 billion investment in Reliance’s Jio Platforms. On the other, India’s 7 crore trader community, represented by CAIT, has also announced its e-commerce portal Bharat eMarket. Similarly, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has also rolled out the pilot of its e-commerce platform OrderMe and is likely to be launched soon.

The e-commerce market is likely to gain further traction in the post-Covid era as consumers increasingly shift to digital buying due to hygiene and safety concerns. The biggest indirect beneficiaries of the Covid crisis has been digital grocery services by BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart and more as shoppers flocked to online portals for stocking up goods during the lockdown.