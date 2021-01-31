Amazon expands vernacular support for MSMEs; adds another language for local sellers to sell better

Amazon had earlier launched services for sellers in Hindi and Tamil.

Technology for MSMEs: E-commerce company Amazon has further expanded its seller-centric vernacular and video-enabled initiatives to ease registering, onboarding, and selling on the marketplace. The company has now launched its seller registrations and account management services in Kannada. This also included managing orders, inventory management, and accessing performance metrics. The sellers will also have access to Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Kannada. The new language addition will benefit more than 35,000 Amazon sellers and ‘lakhs of new sellers’ from Tier-I cities and beyond markets including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburgi, and Mysuru, according to the company.

Amazon had earlier launched services for sellers in Hindi and Tamil that saw more than 50,000 new sellers sign up on the marketplace, it added. “Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face when they seek to leverage e-commerce to expand their business. As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace e-commerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME & Seller Experience, Amazon India in a company statement.

Among its other vernacular initiatives, Amazon had launched Alexa that also understands proper nouns in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, etc. In September 2020, ahead of the Great Indian Festival, Amazon had added Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu to its app for regional customers to shop online. The company will soon add Marathi and Bengali languages for its e-commerce customers while Flipkart had added Marathi earlier this month. This came days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers had allegedly vandalised Amazon’s godown in Pune for non-inclusion of Marathi language into the Amazon app.

Amazon is currently facing a probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law and rules of the country, PTI reported earlier this week citing official sources. The probe is being conducted after a communication received from the Commerce Ministry seeking “necessary action” against e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart with respect to certain multi-brand retail businesses and an observation made by the Delhi High Court in relation to Amazon. The court had noted that Amazon’s attempt to control Future Retail through a conflation of agreements it has with an unlisted unit of the Indian company will be considered as violative of the FEMA and FDI rules.