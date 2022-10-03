12 out of the 100 5G labs in the country need to be set up as students training centres, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Technology for MSMEs: The Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is planning to set up 100 labs for 5G technology across India from which at least 12 of them will be used to train students and conduct experiments.

The minister also asked companies participating in the Indian Mobile Congress, a digital technology conference in Delhi, to provide their suggestions for the new telecom bill through which the government intends to simplify licensing regime.

“The government is working significantly towards simplifying the licensing regime for all telecom players. I am really happy to see the energy of startups and MSMEs, who are going to rural areas to benefit people,” Vaishnaw said.

During the event, indigenous telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) announced the launch of 5G Lab as a service to accelerate the rollout of 5G solutions and services. It will provide an automated test environment for the private sector, academia and the government to work together on product innovations from concept to reality.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the India Mobile Congress and said that the launch of 5G is going to be a defining moment for not only India, but for the world.

Goyal further said that a large economy like India, which has talent, is emerging from the shadows to take a leadership role.

“We are now indigenously designing, developing and manufacturing goods and showing the world the scale and speed with which we will take 5G through the length and breadth of India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in 13 cities in the first phase at the India Mobile Congress. The thirteen cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.