Video: This Kolkata-based MSME is ‘powering up’ World Cup 2022 in Qatar

SME Success Stories: Kolkata-based transformer manufacturing MSME BMC Electroplast is headed by Siddhartha Mitra who is one of the four founder directors of the company, supplying around 3,000 transformers to help power the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Qatar Electricity & Water Corporation has been the agency approving BMC’s transformers under a contract worth Rs 35 crore.

The current FIFA World Cup is the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world. The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

In an interaction with FE Aspire, Mitra explained the opportunity at large, what it took for the company to crack the deal, how it would open doors to the Middle East market for the company, and more.

