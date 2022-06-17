Video: How snacks company True Elements got FMCG firm Marico as a strategic investor

MSME Success Stories: Healthy breakfast and snacks company True Elements recently announced getting Marico as a strategic investor with around 54 per cent equity stake acquisition through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs as it looks to ramp up its offline presence. Present across 13 categories, True Elements offers more than 70 products and over 200 SKUs including western breakfast (Oats, Muesli, Granola, Flakes), Indian breakfast (Poha, Upma, Dosa), and snacks (roasted seeds, seed mixes, raw seeds), etc. The company is currently available in over 90 online platforms and in over 12,000 retail outlets.

Marico had last year as well backed skin and hair care products maker Apcos Naturals and men’s grooming company Beardo in 2020. True Elements was Marico’s third strategic bet in India. Its co-founders Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil talk about backing from Marico, significance of having a strategic investor in a company, growth plans, and more.

