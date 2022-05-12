How Arcturus Business Solutions is using AI to help NTPC, ONGC, others with industrial safety

MSME Success Stories: Swati Tiwari started Arcturus Business Solutions in 2019 after working for 26 years in enterprises such as BSES, Reliance, Lanco Infratech, and others in the power sector understanding their pain points when it comes to industrial safety. “For instance, violation in wearing harness or helmets at a construction site by labourers can be risky. We use CCTV to perform data analytics on it and help clients with preventing monitoring instead of doing it after the accident,” Tiwari told Financial Express Online in an interaction.

Arcturus focuses on industrial projects where real-time monitoring of assets and manpower is critical. Recovering from the Covid setback, Tiwari is looking at Rs 2 crore turnover this year. The company already serves large public sector units and corporates including NTPC, ONGC, Adani Infrastructure Management Services, GAIL, and more. Tiwari explains the technology behind the solutions, challenges, how she won these marquee clients, and more during the interaction.