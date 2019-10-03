SIDBI trains rural women to become entrepreneurs, launches programme in skill development

The programme will set up 1000 such centres in 1000 villages of five states. Representational image – Pixabay

Skilling, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Thursday announced a tie-up with Usha International Limited (UIL) for encouraging women entrepreneurship at the village level by imparting sewing and stitching skills. The women are also being trained on the maintenance and repairing sewing machines. 35 women are part of the current batch under the Mission Swavalamban to set-up their own centres of sewing and stitching. The training centres have been set-up as part of the programme wherein the women entrepreneurs are offered sewing machine, certificate, training-kit, and the Signage board on successful completion of the training programme.

The programme has already trained 70 women from Ghazipur and Gaya. The programme will set up 1000 such centres in 1000 villages of five states including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar and Telangana in the next one year, according to Mohammad Mustafa, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI. The announcement was made in a statement.

“We are sure that armed with their newfound skills, each one of them will soon be on their journey to chase their entrepreneurial dreams. It’s a great beginning to an amazing journey with SIDBI,” said Mary Rupa Tete, Vice President- Usha Social Services of Usha International.

Usha’s Silai School programme is a rural initiative of UIL to focus on the women from marginalized sections. The programme was launched in 2011 and has 21,219 such schools across all Indian states, 100 in Nepal, 20 in Sri Lanka, and 3 production centres in Bhutan.

Earlier this year, SIDBI along with the World Bank, and UN Women along with around ten wealth managers and corporates had launched a social impact bond called women’s livelihood bonds to help rural women in India set up or scale-up their own enterprises. According to the World Bank, this was the first time that a social impact bond would connect investors with rural women entrepreneurs.