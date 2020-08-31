Govt takes tech route to solve MSMEs’ skilled manpower issue; looks to nearly double Technology Centres

The existing 18 Tool Rooms serve sectors including auto parts, sports goods, glass, fragrance and flavour, footwear, electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM), aerospace etc.

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: In order to assist MSMEs in their technical upgradation, the government is setting up 15 new Technology Centres also known as Toom Rooms along with upgrading the existing 18 such centres. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the new centre at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) via video conference on Monday said that these centres will create skilled manpower required to make India a manufacturing hub. Tool Rooms or Technology Centres offer precision tooling along with new technologies including CAD/CAM, CNC machining for tooling, vacuum heat treatment, rapid prototyping, etc. apart from providing skilled manpower. The existing 18 Tool Rooms serve sectors including auto parts, sports goods, glass, fragrance and flavour, footwear, electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM), aerospace etc. While five Tool Rooms are in UP, two each are Maharashtra and Punjab. Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, MP, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu each have one Toom Room.

The minister said that the government is also thinking of providing loans to these centres to equip themselves with new machinery and technology to cater to local industries. The new centres will support MSMEs in multiple areas such as general engineering, automotive, fragrance & flavour and ESDM, said MSME Secretary AK Sharma, according to a statement by the MSME Ministry. The centres will be equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies including CNC machines, 3D manufacturing or additive manufacturing, laser or ultrasonic machining, robotics and process automation etc.

The government has been looking to ramp up the number of centres from quite some time now even as Gadkari has targeted to boost MSMEs’ contribution in GDP from around 30 per cent currently to 50 per cent and in exports from around 48 per cent to 60 per cent in five years. In September last year, former secretary Arun Kumar Panda at a workshop for the adoption of technologies by MSMEs had said that the government is looking to increase the number of centres from 18 to 153 including 15 centres that are under construction and 120 new such centres that have been approved by the government. Once fully operational, the 153 centres will train around 8 lakh youth in different skills, Panda had said.

Gadkari added that work on Extension Centres is also underway for these centres while appealing to state governments to provide land and logistic support for these Extension Centres. The minister suggested utilisation of infrastructure of existing polytechnic colleges, it is and engineering colleges for skilling the youth.