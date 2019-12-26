Khadi Commission to help generate hundreds of jobs; supports artisans, potters to earn more

KVI had reported nearly Rs 75,000 crore turnover for FY19.

Skilling, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Commission for MSME dominated Khadi and Village Industries — KVIC has distributed 1,000 bee boxes, 100 pottery wheels and 100 advanced leather tool kits to 100 farmers, 100 potters and 100 leather artisans in Agartala to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, MSME Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. This capacity-building exercise will help generate employment for 700 people and create a livelihood, according to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Programmes including Honey Mission, Empowerment of Leather Artisans and Kumhar Sashaktikaran Mission, said Deb, will give self-confidence and boost the strength of the weaker section of the society. It is an endeavour to reach out to the maximum number of people and help them achieve a life of respect and dignity, he said.

KVI had reported nearly Rs 75,000 crore turnover for FY19 even as the government is looking to double it. “Today we have a good turnover in handloom, handicrafts, and village industries,” MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in October adding “we plan to double it” while boosting employment potential. The government is looking to boost the MSME sector’s GDP contribution to the country from current 29 per cent to 50 per cent in five years along with creating 5 crore additional jobs in five years to help India achieve its $5 trillion economy target.

Also read: Public Procurement Policy: What’s holding back govt to help MSMEs sell more, get more customers

“Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister, our endeavour is to provide livelihood opportunities as well as an alternate source of income to the rural farmers and other artisans, who otherwise adopt to menial labour or migrate to big towns or cities for daily wage jobs,” said VK Saxena, Chairman, KVIC. Close to 20 per cent of the beneficiaries of the equipment distribution by KVIC were women while around 80 per cent of the total beneficiaries belonged to marginalized communities.

Commerce ministry last month had issued a Harmonized System (HS) code to separate from the general textile products to ease exports. HS code is a six-digit identification code developed by the World Customs Organization and is used by customs officers to allow products to cross international borders.