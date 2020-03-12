Hunar Haat: Government’s programme supports 176% more craftsmen, small artisans in FY20 so far

The number of artisans supported, however, took a massive jump only in the current financial year.

Skilling, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Government’s programme to showcase products from artisans and craftsmen and encourage them — Hunar Haat has benefitted 5,152 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts by “enabling artisans/entrepreneurs to carry out exhibitions/melas/food-courts/skill training,” between Fy17 and FY20, according to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The Haats have also generated “employment and employment opportunities for over 3 lakh artisans, craftspersons and culinary experts,” the ministry said in a statement quoting Naqvi’s reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Out of the benefitted artisans, 4,000 are male artisans and craftsmen while 1,152 are female artisans.

The number of artisans supported, however, took a massive jump only in the current financial year by 176 per cent to 2,700 artisans from 976 artisans in FY19. In FY17, the number stood at 604 which grew by 44 per cent to 872 in FY18 and further 11 per cent to 976 in the following FY, according to the data shared in the statement by the minister.

The figures shared by Naqvi comes around 10 days after the minister said that the government’s public procurement marketplace — Government e-Marketplace (Gem) will now list products of these artisans and craftsmen to be sold to government organisations, departments, and public sector units. “Ministry has started the process to register these artisans and their indigenous products on GeM,” he had said last week. The GeM portal currently has over 3.4 lakh sellers and service providers out of which 77,116 are micro and small sellers and service providers (MSE). 53.27 per cent of the goods sold worth Rs 49,438 crore have been sold by MSE sellers on the platform. The total orders placed so far is over 36.64 lakh. The government has already organised Hunar Haats in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Ranchi etc.