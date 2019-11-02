India seeks Germany’s unique skill development model; signs agreements for sustainable workforce growth

Germany has low youth unemployment and high skill levels. (REUTERS)

Skilling, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Seeking boost in India’s skill development, vocation education and training, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry (MSDE) on Friday signed two agreements referred to as Joint Declaration of Intent (JDoI). Among the two agreements, one was signed with the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) for cooperation in areas including skill development, vocational education, and training and the other was signed with German multinational Siemens India unit for Dual VET initiative towards sustainable growth of skills.

Germany’s dual system of the vocational training programme called VET focuses on “cooperation between mainly small and medium-sized companies, on the one hand, and publicly funded vocational schools, on the other,” according to BMBF. Trainees in this programme typically spend part of each week at a vocational school and the other part at a company. As a result, Germany has low youth unemployment and high skill levels, BMBF said on its website.

With tie-ups, MSDE will intend to replicate the focus on trainees in India to gain technology skills and help them to get jobs in “sustainable sectors and technologies such as areas including renewable energy, e-mobility and energy efficiency,” according to a statement by MSDE. The association will facilitate consultations, advisory work and policy exchanges at ministerial levels and will also provide technical assistance through a systematic structure.

“It (Germany) has some of the best working models in sustainable workforce development which is the reason for the country’s economic progress. This partnership with Germany will help strengthen our skill development initiatives,” said Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

With Siemens India, the government will address the qualification of vocational training personnel and introduce the dual training structure with the involvement of the private sector, particularly MSMEs.