Nearly 3,000 candidates placed in current FY through MSME ministry’s job portal Sampark

Skill, labour, talent for MSMEs: The MSME ministry’s job portal MSME Sampark launched in June 2018 has placed 34,307 candidates so far and 2,926 candidates in the current financial year, according to the official data. The portal launched for jobseekers — passed out as trainees from MSME Tool Rooms and Technical Institutions — and recruiters including MSME and large businesses to connect with each other had placed 31,381 jobseekers as of April 2022 with 2,635 candidates getting jobs between April 2021 and April 2022.

However, the number of vacancies available on the portal was only 148 and 27 open job postings for 41,181 active job seekers out of the total database of 4.80 lakh jobseekers on the portal, data from the portal at the time of filing this report showed. The vacancy count has remained low with a mere 38 open job postings and only 133 vacancies available as of April last year. In fact, job postings had declined by 71 per cent from 131 as of April 19, 2021 and the vacancy count had plunged by 85 per cent from 936, indicating lower jobs from recruiters.

Currently, 2,323 recruiters were active on the portal out of 6,490 registered in comparison to 2,156 active recruiters as of April last year and 1,913 as of April 2021 while the registered recruiter count increased from 6,323 and 6,080 in April 2022 and April 2021 respectively, indicating only 167 active recruiters added this fiscal so far.

Comments from the MSME ministry weren’t immediately available for this story.

Importantly, the 34,307 candidates placed via the Sampark portal so far represented only 0.03 per cent of 10.2 crore people employed by MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal so far. Sampark portal allows candidates to filter listed jobs as per their skills including animation, Adobe Photoshop, CNC milling, data entry operator, welding technology, social media marketing, footwear design, industrial robotics, thermal engineering, etc.

In terms of job loss post-Covid, 63,248 people working in the MSME sector were rendered jobless between July 1, 2020 and July 20, 2022. This included 19,862 jobs lost in FY21, 42,662 in FY22, and 724 till July FY23, as per data shared by minister of state in the MSME ministry Bhanu Pratap Sing Verma in the Rajya Sabha in July last year. The job losses were respectively reported across 2,870 Udyam-registered MSMEs that were shut between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, followed by 6,222 MSMEs shutting in FY22, and 175 Udyam units that got closed between April 1 and July 20 this financial year.

