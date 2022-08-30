National Small Industry Day: NI-MSME trained 5.49 lakh officials under 16,198 programmes, says Narayan Rane

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: The government’s National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (NI-MSME) has trained 5.49 lakh officials of the central and state governments through 16,198 training programmes organised so far, said MSME Minister Narayan Rane addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of the Hyderabad-based institute. NI-MSME is one of the statutory bodies under the MSME ministry that provides training to middle and senior level technocrats, bureaucrats, bankers, potential entrepreneurs, educationists, and civil society organizations on the latest management practices to streamline their operations, according to the institute.

In his virtual address on Monday, Rane added that under 6,096 entrepreneurship and skill development programmes, around 1.75 lakh unemployed youth have been trained apart from 10,675 international executives from 143 countries trained under international training programmes. The institute has also completed around 950 research and consultancy projects.

Set up in 1960, NI-MSME had trained 6,000 trainees via 179 training programmes till December in the financial year 2021-22, according to the MSME Ministry FY22 annual report. During FY21, 95 training programmes involving 9,935 trainees were conducted in FY21 in comparison to 154 programmes involving 3,999 trainees conducted in FY20, according to the available government data.

According to NI-MSME, training programmes for MSMEs are divided into three segments; first, marketing (including branding and marketing strategies, internet and social media marketing, planning and promotion, and public procurement policies; second, cluster (infrastructure development, innovation in MSME clusters, PMEGP, implementing soft and hard interventions in clusters), and third, total quality management for MSMEs.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Small Industry Day on Tuesday, Rane tweeted the MSME Ministry’s “commitment to boost the holistic growth potential of our small industries & achieve PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of $5 trillion economy.”

The minister noted in another tweet that small Industries are pivotal to the growth of the nation’s economy and the government is actively working towards strengthening the small industries sector and making them engines of economic prosperity with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

