MSME sector on a hiring spree, contributes to 70% of job listings at apna.co

By Prerna Mahavir

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: India Inc seems to be on a hiring spree. Job portal for blue-collared workforce apna.co saw 13 per cent more small and medium-sized businesses leveraging the platform to hire their workforce this quarter as compared to the same time in 2021.

In fact, there has been a 10 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in employer base in tier II cities since last year. Majority of these are coming from cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The MSME sector particularly dominated the job segment contributing to 70 per cent of all hyperlocal jobs.

The increase in job listings was evened out by a similar increase in job searches. Applications from 12th pass candidates increased 1.3 times and almost doubled from freshers, in comparison to the same quarter last year.

Job roles such as telecallers, BPO executives, computer data entry operators, back office staff, delivery partners, sales executives, accounts and finance executives are seeing high interest from corporates.

The top job roles in demand in northern India are of telecallers, field sales, delivery people, and finance, whereas in southern and eastern India the sought after jobs are of business development, cook, marketing and retail/counter sales personnel.

The job demand is coming from across sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, aviation, beauty and wellness.

“The Indian job market is now working towards closing the demand-supply gap, resulting in increased hiring,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co in the company’s statement.

apna.co claims to have 25 million users and 3,00,000-plus employers from 74 cities in India on its jobs portal.