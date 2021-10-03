Modi govt’s MSME job portal: Only 54 vacancies currently for 4.73 lakh job seekers

As per the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), jobs increased by 8.5 million during September led by an increase in salaried jobs.

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: The Modi government’s job portal Sampark for MSMEs — to hire passed out trainees or students of MSME Technology Centers across India — now has over 4.73 lakh job seekers, and more than 6,200 recruiters registered on it, according to the information shared at a workshop organised by DPIIT earlier this week. The meeting was chaired by the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and addressed by MoS for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Anupriya Patel on reducing the compliance burden for businesses in India.

However, the number of vacancies, as per the portal, at the time of filing this report was only 54 while open job posting was 10. The total jobseeker count stood at 4,73,719 while there were 6,233 recruiters. MSME Sampark was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on June 27, 2018.

The number of jobseekers was up by only 1.49 per cent from 4.66 lakh as of September 7, 2020, while the recruiter count grew by 8.5 per cent from 5,723 during the said period. On the other hand, the number of candidates placed increased 2.87X to 29,899 so far from 10,388 in September last year. The number of vacancies last year was 1,051 and 74 open job postings.

As per the data from the National Sample Survey (NSS) during 2015-16 cited in the MSME Ministry’s annual report last year, the MSME sector generated 11.10 crore jobs including 3.6 crores in manufacturing, 3.87 crores in trade, 3.62 crores in other services, and 0.07 lakh in non-captive electricity generation and transmission. According to a survey titled What Worries the World published earlier this week by market research firm Ipsos, unemployment and Coronavirus emerged as the biggest worries of urban Indians.

As per the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), jobs increased by 8.5 million during September led by an increase in salaried jobs from 77.1 million in August to 84.1 million in September. On the other hand, the unemployment rate declined from 8.3 per cent in August to 6.9 per cent in September. The labour participation rate increased from 40.5 per cent to 40.7 per cent while the employment rate moved from 37.2 per cent to 37.9 per cent.