Modi govt’s MSME Sampark: 876 vacancies for 4.66 lakh job seekers on Naukri.com of MSME jobs

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: The Modi government’s portal to help small businesses hire skilled youth — MSME Sampark — had 876 vacancies for a whopping 4,66,818 job seekers as of Tuesday, according to the government data. Launched by President Ram Nath Kovid in June 2018 to help close the talent gap for MSMEs by hiring trainees and students from 18 MSME Technology Centres in the country, MSME Sampark had placed 10,388 candidates so far. This, however, hasn’t changed from August this year while the number of vacancies stood at 1,155, as reported by Financial Express Online. The overall placements translated into around 358 candidates placed every month on an average. Moreover, the number of recruiters stood at 5,748 as of November 17, 2020, the data from MSME Sampark showed.

The numbers of job seekers and recruiters registered on the portal have increased from 53,295 and 5,397 respectively as of December 31, 2019, according to the FY20 annual report of the MSME Ministry’s FY19 annual report. According to the portal, the 18 centers train around 1.5 lakh students annually. As per the 73rd round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) during 2015-16, the MSME sector has created 11.10 crore jobs in India. While 3.60 crore jobs were created by MSMEs in the manufacturing sector, 7,000 jobs were created in the non-captive electricity generation and transmission, 3.87 crore in trade, and 3.62 crore in other services, the report noted. In terms of enterprise type, 10.76 lakh jobs were created by micro-units, 31.95 lakh by small businesses, and only 1.75 lakh by medium businesses.

Meanwhile, in order to help MSMEs, other businesses “resume business and safeguard jobs”, the government had recently announced further extension of its Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 31, 2021 from November 30, 2020. The scheme was earlier valid till October 31, the government had announced under the Atmanirbhar package launched in May this year. Also, over 1 crore people were provided jobs by more than 11 lakh MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal as of November 7, 2020, the MSME Ministry had said in a statement.