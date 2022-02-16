KVIC sees highest placements for its trainees; pips NSIC, Tool Rooms, other MSME Min units in skilling: Govt data

Skill, labour and talent for MSMEs: Total 69,831 people were trained as of February 28, 2021, for various skill-based jobs and/or entrepreneurship across centres established by KVIC, Tool Rooms, NSIC, NI-MSME, Coir Board, and Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) Division during the year.

Skill, labour and talent for MSMEs: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which undertakes the development of khadi and village industries in the country, has enabled employment or self-employment opportunities for 60,797 people trained at its institutions in 2020-21 – the highest among six different organisations under the MSME Ministry providing skill development training to youth, official data showed. Total 69,831 people were trained as of February 28, 2021, for various skill-based jobs and/or entrepreneurship across centres established by KVIC, Tool Rooms, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Coir Board, and Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) Division.

“Our focus is to make the youth completely self-sufficient by providing relevant training to help them become ready for jobs or entrepreneurship. All our institutions are equipped with trained faculty. Today the KVIC certificate is sufficient for a trainee to find a job or start his/her business through bank loans. We monitor their performance time-to-time during the training period and follow-up with them after training as well to guide accordingly,” Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC told Financial Express Online.

87 per cent trainees who were trained and placed, which meant they either found a job or started their own business, came from 18 KVIC institutions in the country, data from MSME Ministry’s Dashboard showed. The remaining 12.3 per cent or 8,646 trainees placed were trained at 18 MSME Tool Rooms. The rest 229 trainees and 159 trainees placed were trained at 14 NSIC centres and 15 TCSP centres respectively. NI-MSME and Coir Board had zero placements despite training 9,217 and 4,548 individuals during the year. The total trainees trained across six organisations during 2020-21 stood at 2.18 lakh.

“KVIC is a huge platform for marketing support as well. We offer training around beekeeping, bakery, tailoring and embroidery, bookbinding, leather goods, mobile repairing and more across different categories. The training period, depending on the course, ranges from one week to more than a year,” said Saxena.

KVIC had led the placement table for 2018-19 and 2019-20 as well. Out of 88,484 trainees placed in 2018-19, 63 per cent were trained at KVIC centres while 26.7 per cent were trained at Tool Rooms and 10 per cent at NSIC centres. NI-MSME, Coir Board and TCSP Division saw zero placements. In 2019-20, KVIC had a share of 53.5 per cent in total 93,647 trainees placed during the year in comparison to 33.3 per cent share of Tool Rooms and 8.4 per cent of NSIC. NI-MSME, Coir Board, and TCSP Division had shares of only 0.99 per cent, 3.6 per cent, and 0.03 per cent respectively.