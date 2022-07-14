Karnataka’s Skill Development Ministry to launch its ambitious Skill Connect Portal on World Youth Skills Day

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has received approval from the Karnataka Government to build its ambitious project the Karnataka Skill Connect Portal (KSCP).

Karnataka Skill Connect Portal (KSCP) is touted to be a digital platform that will bring together academic institutions, various skilling agencies, potential workforce, and potential employers.

Government of Karnataka’s Section 8 organisation Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will act as a knowledge bridge between the government and the industry and support the department of skill development with advisory and program management services to successfully build the KSCP platform. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM said, “KDEM will act as an industry guide to the department of skill development, bringing in technology, best practices, and process-based support for meeting the objectives of skilling programs in the state of Karnataka while providing the industry with access to skilled and trained manpower.”

The KSCP platform’s approval was announced through a short video that was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavraj Bommai, along with Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, & ST, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; Dr E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT BT S&T and Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai said, “For us to be recognized on a global platform, we need to build a skilled workforce which can only be achieved if the youth of our state are provided with the right training and skillset.”

The portal will have online courses available that will allow aspiring employees and students to identify their skill gaps and enroll in training programs. There will also be a job listing feature that will enable them to not only train but also apply for jobs.

The KDEM’s statement on the launch said the portal will also have an AI-based career guidance service that will help candidates map their existing skills with jobs. The assessment will enable candidates to identify their skills gap and its AI tool will also suggest relevant training programs to strengthen their employment opportunities.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, Hon’ble Minister, Dept of Electronics, IT BT S&T said, “In a bid to encourage and increase employment while stimulating talent, we aim at furthering skill development initiatives in the technology space for the youth to create a robust start-up ecosystem.”

S Selva Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said, “Karnataka is leading the charts for providing a favourable ecosystem for the talent to learn and grow because of the state’s unwavering commitment to bridge the skill gap in order to transform the lives of the people. This platform by KSDC is a stride in this direction and to leverage our position globally in reinforcing talent building, stimulating entrepreneurship and innovation throughout Karnataka.”

Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director, Department of Skill Development said, “We are very hopeful of enabling an enriching platform to the ascending start-up environment of Karnataka and ensure the state’s competitiveness in the global market.”