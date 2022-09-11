Govt to set up Rs 200 crore training centre in Goa for new MSMEs: Narayan Rane

Skill, labour, talent for MSMEs: MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said the Centre will establish a training centre at a cost of Rs 200 crore in Goa for setting up new enterprises and MSMEs in the state. The minister said he discussed establishing new businesses in the state in his meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP state President Sadanand Tanavade.

“As soon as I came here, he (Pramod Sawant) asked me how can I help him bring more MSMEs into the state,” said Rane. “I’m sure the work done by the state government is good to make Goa financially strong, to create employment, develop industries, boost GDP of the country and contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said in a press conference.

According to the government’s Udyam registration data, out of 1.07 crore MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal as of September 11, 2022, Goa was home to 0.18 per cent or 19,939 units only. Out of total units in the state, 18,957 were micro enterprises, 876were small businesses, and 106 were medium enterprises. District-wise, 11, 610 MSMEs were in North Goa while 8,329 MSMEs were in South Goa.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

To promote local MSMEs, the state government July this year notified a preferential purchase scheme for five years. Eligible MSMEs under the scheme will be given “special treatment in any tender floated by government department/autonomous bodies/corporations/semi-government departments or any purchases made by them,” said a notification by the state government. The new scheme had replaced a similar scheme that lapsed in March last year.

The scheme also noted that priority in payment will be ensured to MSMEs and the concerned department will make the payment to the unit within 60 days of submission of the final invoice by the MSME on delivery of goods or completion of tendered work. In case of payment failure, the department will be liable to pay interest at the rate of 0.75 per cent per month.

According to the data shared by the Minister of State for MSMEs, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in March this year, total jobs created by MSMEs in Goa stood at 8,791 in FY22, down from 9,789 in FY21 and 11,822 in FY18.

Also read: Seller base on Amazon Business increases by 4543% in the last five years