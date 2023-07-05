Gig workers’ participation in the workforce increased by 55 per cent: Taskmo report

Skill, Labour, Talent for MSMEs: There has been a 55 per cent increase in gig workers’ participation in the workforce compared to last year, according to The Taskmo Gig Index (TGI), released by Taskmo, an on-demand staffing platform,

The rise is attributed to the growing job opportunities which have increased from 40 million to about 200 million gig jobs within a year. These opportunities mainly include job roles such as last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, packers, sorters, customer support, field sales executives and quick commerce sectors.

The Taskmo Gig Index highlights that the e-commerce, quick commerce, fintech and FMCG sectors are the key sectors driving the demand for gig workers. In the past month, there has been a 25 per cent increase in demand from the e-commerce industry and approximately a 35 per cent increase from the quick commerce sector.

Commenting on the job trends for gig workers, Prashant Janadri, Co-founder, Taskmo, said, “As the concept of gig is finding wide acceptance, there is a surge in participation of youth, who are preferring to take up gig job roles….Younger generations are also more open to exploring varied opportunities. It’s good that they do not want to limit themselves to work that comes with boundaries.”

Interestingly, while the hiring activity declined in tier 1 markets, there was a boost in tier 2 cities (up 28 per cent) and in the tier 3 market (up 23 per cent), promoting a trend of hyper-local recruitment. Among the monitored cities, Bhopal witnessed a 35 per cent rise in gig hiring demand, followed by Mysore (up 28.4 per cent), Vadodara (up 24 per cent), Pune (up 18 per cent), and Coimbatore (up 14.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, a NITI Aayog report from last year estimated that India’s gig workforce would grow to 2.35 crore by 2029-30, up from 77 lakhs in 2020-21. The report titled ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’ projected that gig workers would account for 6.7 per cent of the non-agricultural workforce or 4.1 per cent of the total livelihood in India by 2029-30.

