Delivery executive jobs see increase in interest in metros and tier 2 cities

Skill, Labour and Talent for MSMEs: The employment website for job listings, Indeed has reported a whopping 68 per cent increase in job applications for the delivery executive profile, for the period between April 2021 to April 2023.

Indeed, on Wednesday, released workforce data citing its records stating the rising interest in the last mile jobs, or the delivery executive jobs over the last two years.

In contrast to the job seeker’s interest, job postings for on-field workers have increased by only 17 per cent.

Among the metro cities, Chennai (at 11 per cent) witnessed the highest increase in interest, followed by other metro cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Among the tier-two cities, Ernakulum, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Patna, and Mohali witnessed a seven per cent increase over the same period. The reason for the increasing interest in the candidate pool can be attributed to the rise and expansion of quick commerce in tier-two cities.

Commenting on the research report, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “We are witnessing a positive growth in both demand and interest for talent-seeking jobs in delivery roles. Today, people are opting for side gigs in addition to their day jobs to increase personal income and contribute to the overall gig workforce in India. We are receiving significant clicks on our platform across tier-2 cities, which is quite interesting. We foresee this to continue till the end of the year with the festive season approaching as well.”

Meanwhile, there was a slip in job interest across all job categories from 80 per cent in 2021-22 to 72 per cent in 2022-23.

Indeed is a US-based job listing platform operating in 60 countries with a network of three million employers and over 300 million monthly job seekers.

