Women entrepreneurship: India, Germany trains over 100 women to set-up, grow business in these states

Just 14 per cent of all Indian enterprises are run by women.

The government programme — Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Start-ups by Women — launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Germany’s development agency GIZ owned by the country’s government has so far trained and incubated 147 aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs so far in launching and growing their businesses. The programme is currently implemented in five states including Rajasthan, Telangana, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur, according to the data shared by the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry MoS R.K Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The term for the programme is till 2021.

“Indian women face a host of challenges if they wish to become entrepreneurs. Just 14 per cent of all Indian enterprises are run by women, and most of these are in the informal sector. This means, for instance, that they are not officially registered,” said GIZ The ecosystem for women who want to launch their businesses or grow them is “not favourable,” it said in the project description on its portal.

Apart from this programme, Singh said that “the government is providing financial assistance in form of loan to entrepreneurs under various schemes viz Rashtriya Mahila Kosh (exclusively for women) implemented through Ministry of Women and Child Development.”

Also read: Piyush Goyal says no timeline fixed to rollout e-commerce policy since this is a ‘new issue’

Interestingly, women are also the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s two major schemes aimed at entrepreneurship — Standup India and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY). Under Startup India, more than 81 per cent account holders are women as on February 17, 2020. Bank loans of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore are facilitated to at least one scheduled caste or scheduled tribe and one woman borrower per branch of scheduled commercial banks under the Startup India scheme, as per the Ministry of Finance. 73,155 accounts are women-owned while Rs 9106.13 crore has been disbursed to these women for setting up “greenfield enterprise,” according to the statement by the ministry. On the other hand, for PMMY, wherein out of more than Rs 22.53 crore loans sanctioned till January 31, 2020, more than Rs 15.75 crore loans are given to women — 70 per cent of total borrowers.