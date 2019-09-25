Uber chic Khadi products soon: Govt body proposes design houses to make Khadi trendy

Nitin Gadkari had last month sought private sector’s participation to promote Khadi sector that houses a large number of MSMEs.

To enhance the design of Khadi products, Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) on Wednesday proposed setting up of design houses by the name of National Design and Product Development Centres to help Khadi institutions make trendy designs according to the market demand. KVIC proposed setting up of one design house in the eastern, western, northern, southern and northeast India in a meeting with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. The minister discussed the modalities and the way forward for this initiative in the meeting that was also attended by the MSME Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary Textiles Ravi Capoor, KVIC chairman VK Saxena along with fashion designers Ritu Beri, Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathor, National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) etc.

Nitin Gadkari, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of MSME, stressed on developing trendy designs without compromising with tradition to increase the sale of Khadi and evolve it into a global brand even as there is a need to make Khadi attractive for India’s youth. The product designs should be made keeping in mind the customer choices, demand, local and regional preferences and requirements such as weather condition, local designs etc.., according to the minister.

The National Design and Product Development Centres will help push customers towards Khadi to boost production and employment. Nitin Gadkari also sought ideas of the designers and asked them to send their suggestions to KVIC and the Ministry for further discussions. KVIC proposed setting up of 5 centres on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model or to outsource it. There would be more clarity on these issues in further meetings, the ministry said.

Nitin Gadkari had last month sought private sector’s participation to promote Khadi sector that houses a large number of MSMEs. The minister assured support to Khadi units in terms of reducing the cost of capital to bring mechanization and modernization and also cutting logistics and power costs.