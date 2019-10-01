Nitin Gadkari launches Khadi and Village Industries products on Gandhi Jayanti eve

The minister hoped KVIC to break its own record of single day sale of Rs 1.25 crores.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched products by Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) as they were “very close to Gandhi ji’s heart,” the minister said. KVI (which are dominated by micro and small enterprises) products launched by Nitin Gadkari included bamboo bottle, low-priced sanitary napkins, soap, and kachi ghani mustard oil. The minister, in a statement by the MSME MInistry, also reiterated his decisions around promoting KVI products. “The decision to serve tea in kulhads on 400 railway stations, distribution of tool kits to leather artisans are all steps in this direction,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari in August this year had written to the commerce minister Piyush Goyal to make use of kulhad mandatory at railway stations, airports, and bus depots, giving a major boost to India’s pottery industry. Also, in September, Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) had proposed setting up of design houses by the name of National Design and Product Development Centres to help Khadi institutions make trendy designs according to the market demand.

Also read: Amazon, Flipkart in legal soup: Rajasthan Court issues notice for alleged FDI policy violation

The minister hoped KVIC to break its own record of single day sale of Rs 1.25 crores that happened on 13th October 2018. KVIC chairman highlighting the revival of village industries, KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena said the Kachi Ghani mustard oil and the cost effective sanitary napkins are made by Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) units set-up near Jaipur and Chandigarh respectively. Saxena also stressed on increasing the annual turnover of KVIC to Rs 5,000 crore in coming years from currently around Rs 3,000 crore.

Nitin Gadkari also launched a sales campaign to offer 40 per cent discount on Gandhi caps and Gandhi Dhoti and 20 per cent discount on all village industries products for 40 days from 2nd October onwards.