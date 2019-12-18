Govt follows in Amazon, Flipkart footsteps to attract sellers on its e-commerce marketplace GeM

Amazon and Flipkart run programmes to reach out to small and medium enterprises, artisans, craftsmen in small cities.

Business-to-government e-commerce portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which allow government buyers including public sector units, departments, and organisations procure goods online, is looking to accelerate the growth of its seller count by reaching out to them and helping them sell online. The outreach initiative is similar to programmes run by e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart to reach out to small and medium enterprises, artisans, craftsmen in small cities and handhold them to bring them into the e-commerce fold. The government’s programme called GeM Samvaad was launched by the Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan on Tuesday in Delhi.

The public procurement platform GeM was launched in August 2016 to make government buying more transparent and efficient. GeM Samvaad will “take place with stakeholders across the country and with local sellers in order to facilitate on-boarding of local sellers on the marketplace while catering to specific requirements and procurement needs of buyers,” Commerce Ministry said in a statement. The programme will run for nearly two months from December 19, 2019, to February 17, 2020, covering all the states and union territories.

GeM currently has nearly 3.1 lakh sellers including 63,410 micro and small sellers. GeM has processed 29.18 lakh orders worth Rs 41,364 crores in Gross Merchandise Value out of which 51.18 per cent has been transacted by MSMEs. The portal has over 16 lakh products and more than 20,000 services listed. The current number of buyers is 41,199. Through GeM Samvaad the marketplace is expecting user feedback to improve the system.

GeM helped buyers save average 32.79 per cent on buying from MSMEs in the 10-month duration (till October) this year, GeM had tweeted earlier. Moreover, the marketplace had helped five central ministries save Rs 24.84 crore for the month of October 2019. While Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology saved Rs 16.47 crore, Rs 7.74 crore was saved by Ministry of Coal, savings for Ministry of Tourism stood at Rs 46.19 lakh, Rs 14.29 lakh for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy while Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation was able to save Rs 2.80 lakh.