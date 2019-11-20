Flipkart’s new strategy to attract sellers: Aims to support these many MSMEs to sell online

The programme is directed towards giving them access to Flipkart’s over 200 million customer base across India.

Flipkart on Wednesday said it has tied-up with industry body FICCI to set-up a workshop series across India focusing on small businesses to support them in their growth via e-commerce. Titled ‘Winning Big with E-commerce’, Flipkart and FICCI will organise the first workshop in Ahmedabad on Thursday for MSMEs to understand how to set-up, build and grow their ventures on Flipkart and boost their brand visibility. The handholding will be in the form of e-commerce specific accounting and taxation issues, access to capital, identifying new opportunities, the significance of digital brand building, building and scaling brands, managing supply chain and inventory planning.

The programme is directed towards giving them access to Flipkart’s over 200 million customer base across India. The company is looking to organise 10 workshops to begin with in cities including Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Nagpur etc. “We know that MSMEs play a key role in job creation and India’s economic development, and we understand the importance of giving these businesses an avenue for sustained, faster growth,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group as the company eyes partnering with “lakhs of MSMEs” to help them sell on its platform over the “coming months,” he added.

The company has been focusing on leveraging India’s MSME sector including artisans, weavers, craftsmen to boost its seller count. It had earlier this year launched an initiative of reaching out to 13 MSME clusters to get them onboard. During its annual sale Big Billion Days, over 40 per cent of transacting sellers of micro, small and medium-size were from tier-II and beyond cities. Flipkart Group in FY19 cut cut its losses by 63 per cent to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) in FY18 while its total revenue was up by 42 per cent to Rs 43,615 crore ($6.14 billion) in FY19 from Rs 30,644 crore ($4.32 billion) in FY18.