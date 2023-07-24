Maharashtra, UP leads the list of highest new startups registration: Government data

Maharashtra, with 4,801 new recognises registrations, and Uttar Pradesh with 2,572 new registrations topped the list of new startups in 2022, as per the data shared in the Parliament in a reply to an unstarred question by Som Prakash, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. As per the data, 26,522 new startups were registered under the Startup India Initiative by the Government of India.

As of April 30th this year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized 98,119 entities as startups. While UP, Karnataka and Delhi registered almost an equal number of new startups, Maharashtra surpassed all the other states of the country by double the margin to the second-ranked state.

Delhi registered 2,567 new startups, while Karnataka and Gujarat registered 2,563 and 2,274 startups respectively. Notably, Maharashtra has witnessed an upward trend in startups, rising from 3,683 in 2021 and 2,657 in 2020.

The country overall witnessed a wave of rising registrations, from 14,454 new startups in 2020 to 19,989 startups in 2021, and 26,522 in 2022. The written response attributed several government initiatives for startup culture in the country, such as Startup India Action Plan, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), income tax exemptions for 3 years, and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), among others as the prime reason behind the improved startup culture.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal witnessed a positive growth in startups this year.

The startup ecosystem witnessed a 72 per cent decline in funding in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022, according to the India Tech semi-annual report 2023 by market intelligence platform Tracxn. The total funding in H1 2023 was about $5.5 billion, much lower than the $19.7 billion in the first half of 2022. The early-stage round funding was also impacted, securing $1.4 billion in the first half of this year, reporting a 44 per cent decline from the previous half-year.

