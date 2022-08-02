Oppo India to invest $60M in 5 years to support MSMEs for strengthening local smartphone supply chain

By Ananya Upadhyaya

Logistics for MSMEs: Smartphone and smart device maker Oppo India has launched project ‘Vihaan’ for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to strengthen the local supply chain for the smartphone ecosystem in India. Under the initiative, the company said it will invest $60 million in the coming five years as it looks to partner with more local suppliers. According to Oppo India, it has partnered with the government and the industry to encourage around 30 Tier-I suppliers set up operations in the country.

“They have employed over tens of thousands of Indians locals contributing to the development of the electronics industry and enhancing India’s stature in the global value chains,” Oppo India said in a statement last week.

Vivek Vasishta, Vice-President, Public Affairs at Oppo India said with a robust local supply chain getting established, the time is right for promoting exports of quality ‘Make in India’ smartphones to identified markets. “This would facilitate OPPO India in expanding the export capacity to $5 billion over the next five years. In tandem with the Government’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, OPPO India will be strongly supporting local manufacturing & exports, SMEs and MSMEs, cutting-edge technologies, and skill development in the sector through ‘Vihaan’ program,” Vasishta added.

Oppo India has a network of over 1,000 distributors which the company said are an example of MSMEs seeking support to improve their sales capability and professional skills. The initiative will help the smartphone maker to strengthen its network to enhance their growth locally and globally, aligned with the company’s export business.

The announcement has come days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detected custom duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore by Oppo India which is a subsidiary company of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., a statement by the Ministry of Finance had said.

The company in its reply said that it has a different view on the charges mentioned in the showcause notice. “We believe it’s an industry-wide issue many corporates are working on. Oppo India is reviewing the showcause notice received from DRI, and we are going to reply to the notice, presenting our side, and will be working further with the related government departments,” Oppo India said in a statement.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research in July 2022, Oppo India was the fifth biggest smartphone brand in the country during the second quarter (April-June) of 2022 with an 11 per cent smartphone market share.