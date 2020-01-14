Flipkart to give better delivery, supply chain support to MSME sellers from Haryana

Flipkart claims over 200 million customers and more than 150 million products.

Flipkart on Tuesday announced launching two of its largest fulfilment centres in Haryana. Strengthening its supply chain infrastructure, the centres would likely help MSMEs, sellers and artisans with the market access in the region along with generating 5,000 local jobs, the company said. The centres spread across 9 lakh square feet in Farrukhnagar, Haryana “will enhance the company’s ability to support the delivery and supply chain logistics of a wide selection of large and non-large products offered by thousands of sellers & MSMEs in Haryana, giving them access to a national market.”

This adds to the online marketplace’s total asset capacity in the state with now more than 20 lakh square feet spread across Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari and Ballabgarh. Job opportunities, said the company, will also be for women and differently-abled people even as it employs over 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain. Flipkart has also tied-up with the National Skill Development Corporation’s Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training to people with respect to supply chain and delivery for skill development, career development and growth.

“Today we have one of the strongest supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month and employs more than 120,000 people across the country,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Flipkart. The company has been focusing on attracting MSME sellers to boost its seller count through tie-ups with different state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab etc via its Samarth programme to support artisans and MSMEs sell online. Flipkart claims over 200 million customers and more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.

Flipkart along with Amazon are likely to see the competition in the e-commerce market intensifying with the impending launch of Mukhesh Ambani’s Reliance this year that would leverage Jio’s around 350 million customers and close to 11,000 retail stores.